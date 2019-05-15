Parkside graduation set for Saturday

SOMERS – Nearly 500 students are eligible to participate in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside 2019 Spring Commencement ceremony, planned for 2 p.m. in the Alfred and Bernice De Simone Gymnasium inside the Sports & Activity Center at the university.

Dr. Thomas Krumme,l a 1973 UW-Parkside graduate and professor of cardiothoracic surgery and bioengineering and co-director at Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign, is scheduled to be the featured commencement speaker.

The UW-Parkside Sports & Activity Center is located near the intersection of Highways E and JR in the Village of Somers.

A reception for graduates and their families is held after each ceremony in the Frank J. Petretti Fieldhouse, also inside the Sports & Activity Center.

Plant sale set for Saturday in Burlington

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area Garden Club plant sale is scheduled to take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Park, Congress Street at Milwaukee Avenue, in Burlington.

The sale includes hardy perennials, grasses and shrubs.

Hawthorn Hollow to host wildflower walk

SOMERS — A wildflower walk is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road.

Participants will see what’s in bloom and how to identify various plants and flowers.

The cost is $9. Register to attend at nancy@hawthornhollow.org or by calling 262-552-8196.

Shoreland to showcase achievements

SOMERS — “Shoreland Showcase Night” is scheduled to take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Shoreland Lutheran High School, 9026 12th St. (Highway E).

This open house event celebrates accomplishments in the STEM Academy, robotics, trades program and fine arts, including presentations from engineering Capstone projects.

There will be food and prizes as well.

