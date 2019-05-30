Man reportedly found with child porn, drugs
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man has been charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography and illicit drugs.
Hilliard F. Greene, 45, of the 5000 block of Graceland Boulevard, was charged possession of child pornography, marijuana and LSD.
According to a Racine County Sheriff's press release:
On Wednesday, the Criminal Investigations Bureau and Internet Crimes Against Children Division served a search warrant at Greene's apartment and arrested him.
A video containing child pornography was extracted from Greene’s cell phone.
Greene has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 5, if convicted he could face up to 15 years in prison. He remained in custody as of Thursday at the County Jail.
Kenosha selects new administrator
KENOSHA — Former Kenall Manufacturing executive Randy Hernandez is in line to become Kenosha's new city administrator.
Hernandez, 54, was appointed to the position by Mayor John Antaramian after a series of recent interviews. The hiring will need approval from the City Council on Monday.
The Fond du Lac native was executive vice president of operations at Kenall, which relocated its headquarters from Gurnee, Ill., to Kenosha in 2014.
Hernandez is tentatively scheduled to begin June 17. He will replace Ed St. Peter, who recently notified city officials that he is retiring in August.
St. Peter worked 48 years with the Kenosha Water Utility — serving for many years as the department's general manager — and assumed city administrator duties in January when Frank Pacetti retired from the position.
The Water Commission will conduct interviews for Kenosha Water Utility's new general manager on June 5.
Hernandez has 30 years of professional projects and operational leadership, including budget management.
