Local News Briefs

Man seriously injured after being struck
RACINE — A man was severely injured and transported by Flight for Life early Friday after being struck by a vehicle on Racine's north side.
At 2:04 a.m., Racine Police responded to the area of Douglas Avenue and Melvin Avenue for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash, Racine Police confirmed.
Due to the pedestrian's injuries, Flight for Life was called to transport the man to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
The offending vehicle was still on the scene when officers arrived, but the driver had fled.
As of Friday morning, police said they did not have any suspect information at the time and there was no update to the man's condition.
Man killed in Twin Lakes crash
KENOSHA COUNTY — A 27-year-old man died early Friday in a motorcycle crash in Twin Lakes.
According to Twin Lakes Police, witnesses told officers they saw a motorcycle with a single rider heading north on North Lake Avenue at a high rate of speed at about 12:30 a.m.
The witnesses said the man lost control of the motorcycle and slid, hitting a utility pole on the north shoulder of the road in the 500 block of North Lake.
Police found the man unresponsive. He was taken to Aurora Burlington Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said he was a Twin Lakes resident, but were not releasing his name as of Friday.
According to Twin Lakes Police, the cause was still under investigation as of Friday, but speed appears to be a factor. The Wisconsin State Patrol was assisting with the crash investigation.
Police are awaiting toxicology results for the driver.
Man accused of OWI with infant in vehicle
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man was arrested late Thursday after he reportedly smoked marijuana and drove with his infant in the vehicle.
At 11:02 p.m., a Mount Pleasant Police Officer saw a vehicle with an equipment violation near Oakes Road and North Frontage Road, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release and the criminal complaint.
When the vehicle was stopped, the officer noticed suspicious behavior and called for a K9 to respond to the traffic stop. Inside the vehicle was a one-year-old infant and another passenger.
The passenger said that the driver, 27-year-old Paris J. Watkins of the 4900 block of 47th Avenue in Kenosha, reportedly smoked marijuana before getting in the vehicle.
Watkins failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He transported for a legal blood draw and then taken to the Racine County Jail.
The child was turned over to his uncle who arrived on scene.
Watkins, who is currently on probation, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, first offense with a minor in the vehicle, operating without a license, his second offense in three years, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
As of Friday afternoon, Watkins remained in custody on a $500 cash bond, online records show. A status conference is set for March 16 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Culvert work to close highways
KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha County Division of Highways are scheduled to close two sections of Highway D next week for culvert replacement work.
The affected sections:
Highway D (184th Avenue) between highways K and 50 in the Village of Bristol (two culverts).
Highway D (176th Avenue) between highways N and 142 in the Town of Paris (one culvert).
Work is scheduled to begin Monday, with completion expected by Friday.
As always, weather will determine actual completion times. Detour routes will be posted.
