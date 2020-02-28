Local News Briefs

Police found the man unresponsive. He was taken to Aurora Burlington Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said he was a Twin Lakes resident, but were not releasing his name as of Friday.

According to Twin Lakes Police, the cause was still under investigation as of Friday, but speed appears to be a factor. The Wisconsin State Patrol was assisting with the crash investigation.

Police are awaiting toxicology results for the driver.

Man accused of OWI with infant in vehicle

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man was arrested late Thursday after he reportedly smoked marijuana and drove with his infant in the vehicle.

At 11:02 p.m., a Mount Pleasant Police Officer saw a vehicle with an equipment violation near Oakes Road and North Frontage Road, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release and the criminal complaint.

When the vehicle was stopped, the officer noticed suspicious behavior and called for a K9 to respond to the traffic stop. Inside the vehicle was a one-year-old infant and another passenger.