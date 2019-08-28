Dogs rescued after oven catches fire
RACINE — Two dogs that were left home alone were not injured in an oven fire on the 1600 block of Quincy Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to the Racine Fire Department.
The fire caused approximately $4,500 in damage in the lower unit of the home.
In a news release, the RFD stated: “As a reminder, please do NOT store used cooking oil inside of your oven. We have responded to two separate fires in the last month caused by cooking oil left inside of an oven.”
In the release, the Fire Department said that anyone with questions regarding fire safety or how to safely store cooking oil can call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.
Waterford streets to close for road work
WATERFORD — North River Street and North Milwaukee Street are set to close due to the ongoing Highway 20/83 reconstruction in the coming days.
North River Street is scheduled to close Thursday, and North Milwaukee Street is scheduled to close Tuesday. Residents should use North Jefferson and Racine streets to get to the library, Village Hall and boat launch.
The $17 million, 1.8-mile reconstruction from Buena Park Road to Highway 36 is anticipated to be completed by late fall, according to the state Department of Transportation's information page on the project.
One-room schoolhouse open to public
BURLINGTON — Whitman School, the Burlington Historical Society’s one-room schoolhouse located in Schmaling Park on Beloit Street between Northrop and Sheldon streets, west of McHenry Street, will be open to the public 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Visitors can experience a one-room schoolhouse actually used in the 1840s and 1850s.
Children can sit at desks like those of long ago or try on a pinafore, vest, or bonnet like those pioneer school children wore. They can also practice writing on individual slate boards with chalk.
Docents will share stories of the school day and take visitors back in history.
Whitman School will also be open on the last Saturday of September.
Observatory open house is Saturday
SOMERS — An open house will take place 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the observatory in Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road (Highway 31, south of Highway KR).
A variety of telescopes will be available to view the night sky. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own telescopes and binoculars.
The Charles and Kathryn Heide Schoolyard Observatory at Hawthorn Hollow features a Meade LX200 — ACF 16-inch telescope on an Alt-Az mount in an automated dome as well as two mounts for smaller telescopes outside the dome.
There is no charge. The event is weather permitting. Email wparker@hawthornhollow.org with questions.
Number of immunized students down slightly
MADISON — The number of Wisconsin students who are fully immunized declined slightly in the last school year.
New data from state health officials show 91.9 % of students met immunization requirements, a decrease of 0.4% from the previous school year. Wisconsin Public Radio News reports that for diseases like measles, the immunization rate needs to be closer to 95% to protect the medically vulnerable.
More parents in Wisconsin opting out of vaccinations for their children based on personal convictions, not religious beliefs or medical recommendations. Wisconsin is one of 15 states that allow parents to get waivers based on personal convictions.
While the percentage of students receiving waivers for religious or medical reasons has remained relatively flat, the number of waivers for personal convictions has nearly quadrupled in the last two decades.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.