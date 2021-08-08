 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local news billboard, Aug. 9
0 Comments

Local news billboard, Aug. 9

  • 0
Ohlaf the Viking

Ohlaf the friendly Viking and friends Megan Patek, 7, Julie Horton, 6, and Charlotte Horton, 8, were on hand to greet visitors to the Racine chocolate malt kringle ice cream social. O&H Danish Bakery is a family-owned business that has operated since 1949. Some employees have worked at the bakery for decades, so there are usually lots of kids around.

 Dee Hölzel

Mixing and kringle-ing

O&H Danish Bakery hosts ice cream social for new pastry flavor Local, A7

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News