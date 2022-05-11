Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Friday night funk

Bodhicitta. Even the name sounds cool. In Mahayana Buddhism, “bodhicitta” refers to “the mind that is aimed at awakening, with wisdom and compassion for the benefit of all sentient beings.” Sure, I’m fine with that.

For this column, however, Bodhicitta means the high-energy band that is returning to George’s Tavern in Racine for a Funky Friday the 13th show.

Bodhicitta mixes up funk, jazz fusion, rock, bluegrass and whatever else their enlightened musical minds hit upon. The Southeast Wisconsin/Chicago act has honed its chops by spending the past five years sharing stages with the likes of members of Los Lobos, Umphrey’s McGee, moe, The Wailers, Thievery Corporation, G Love & Special Sauce and a whole lot more.

Friday’s show is $10, but you get two sets of music.

Funky Friday the 13th with Bodhicitta starts at 9 Friday night, May 13, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine. Note: This is a 21-and-older only show.

Rust Belt show

The live concerts at Kenosha Fusion under the guidance of Danny and Aimee Crucianelli are fast winding down. I’m guessing there will be more shows under new leadership, but if you want to see and hear “the beginning and the current,” your chance is Friday night when Rust Belt performs there.

You see, the Americana band is made up of local music veterans Paul Aceto (bass), Brandon Shilts (guitar), Kevin Schultz (Hammond organ) and Don Miller (drums). Miller is the man who got this wonderful listening room up and running. Show some love. It’s worth the Hamilton ($10) at the door.

Rust Belt will perform starting at 8 Friday night, May 13, at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. in Downtown Kenosha.

Who tribute show

What’s your favorite Who song? There are so many great ones, but the first that popped into my head is the bass bombing “The Real Me.” I’m not sure if that hit is on the set list for Hiwatt‘s Saturday night show at George’s Tavern in Racine, but it’s likely they will play several of your faves.

The Who tribute act is delivered in the raw, three-piece style of the Who’s “Live at Leeds” album. Tough job to pull off? Yeah, but it helps when the band is made up of seasoned pros Danno Armstrong, Bob Fritchen, John Pabst and Mark Kangas to carry that classic low end.

Hiwatt performs starting at 8 Saturday night, May 14 at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine.

Grateful Dead tribute

Who is the first big-name jam band you think of? There are a lot out there, but arguably the centerpiece of the “Mount Rushmore Jam Band monument” is occupied by the Grateful Dead. The last “Grateful Dead Night” concert in the area — at least for the near future — is Saturday at Public Craft Brewing Co.

According to band member Brandon Shilts, they “play tunes from the Grateful Dead’s catalog of their originals and covers that they played. Which gives us 500 songs to chose from. But we play them with high energy. More rocking.”

The last “Grateful Dead Night” for a while starts at 8 Saturday night, May 14, at Public Craft Brewing Co, 628 58th St in Kenosha. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is $10.

Grateful Deadliners

Speaking of the Grateful Dead, a Kenosha band called The Grateful Deadliners is performing Saturday during the first outdoor Kenosha HarborMarket of this year.

You might surmise — based on the name — that the group is a Grateful Dead tribute band. Sorry, no.

The group is made up of former Kenosha News staffers Joe Potente, John Krerowicz, Bill Robbins, Jennie Tunkieicz and “honorary journalist” John Hansen. The group performs classic rock songs.

“Deadliners” refers to their former lives dealing with daily newspaper deadlines, not a love of 18-minute drum solos and tie-dye.

The Kenosha HarborMarket is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in Downtown Kenosha, along Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets. Each week, the market features live music and other entertainment. On Saturday, May 14, the Grateful Deadliners are playing, along with Andrew Singer. Also, the Women in Motion group will perform a May Pole Dance. Admission to the market is free, and remember it’s next to Lake Michigan, so dress in layers.

Fall Hazard show

Fall Hazard will perform Saturday night at the Hiawatha Bar and Grill in Sturtevant. The Racine hits band has been at it since 2011, so they have a ton of material you know. It should be especially fun since bass guitarist and vocalist Scott Schoening is celebrating another trip around the sun. Word has it he likes all things Reese’s.

Fall Hazard performs starting at 8 Saturday night, May 14, at the Hiawatha Bar, 9809 Durand Ave. in Sturtevant.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0