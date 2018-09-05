Tuesday Shoe League

Red Division

Corner Connection;239-33

Husher 2;232-40

Depot 2;174-98

Hiawatha 1;169-103

Blue Division

Lady Luck 1;179-93

Mosquito Inn 1;143-129

Suds & Grub;128-144

Depot 1;124-148

Black Division

Mosquito Inn 2;133-139

Husher 1;115-157

Burgey’s;109-163

Two Sheets 1;102-170

Green Division

Hiawatha 2;103-169

OMG;98-174

Lady Luck 2;88-184

Two Sheets 2;33-239

Sept. 4 results

Corner Connection 13, Husher 2 3

Depot 2 9, Hiawatha 1 7

Lady Luck 1 12, Depot 1 4

Mosquito Inn 1 11, Suds & Grub 5

Burgry’s 12, Two Sheets 1 4

Mosquito Inn 2 9, Husher 1 7

Hiawatha 2 16, Two Sheets 2 0

OMG 9, Lady Luck 2 7

