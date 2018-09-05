Tuesday Shoe League
Red Division
Corner Connection;239-33
Husher 2;232-40
Depot 2;174-98
Hiawatha 1;169-103
Blue Division
Lady Luck 1;179-93
Mosquito Inn 1;143-129
Suds & Grub;128-144
Depot 1;124-148
Black Division
Mosquito Inn 2;133-139
Husher 1;115-157
Burgey’s;109-163
Two Sheets 1;102-170
Green Division
Hiawatha 2;103-169
OMG;98-174
Lady Luck 2;88-184
Two Sheets 2;33-239
Sept. 4 results
Corner Connection 13, Husher 2 3
Depot 2 9, Hiawatha 1 7
Lady Luck 1 12, Depot 1 4
Mosquito Inn 1 11, Suds & Grub 5
Burgry’s 12, Two Sheets 1 4
Mosquito Inn 2 9, Husher 1 7
Hiawatha 2 16, Two Sheets 2 0
OMG 9, Lady Luck 2 7
