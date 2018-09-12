Tuesday Shoe League

Red Division

Corner Connection;252-36

Husher 2;244-44

Depot 2;178-10

Hiawatha 1;172-116

Blue Division

Lady Luck 1;190-98

Mosquito Inn 1;151-137

Suds & Grub;133-155

Depot 1;132-156

Black Division

Mosquito Inn 2;144-144

Husher 1;124-164

Burgey’s;116-172

Two Sheets 1;107-181

Green Division

Hiawatha 2;111-177

OMG;107-181

Lady Luck 2;96-192

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Two Sheets 2;40-248

Sept. 11 results

Corner Connection 13, Hiawatha 1 3

Husher 2 12, Depot 2 4

Lady Luck 1 11, Suds & Grub 5

Mosquito Inn 1 8, Depot 1 8

Mosquito Inn 2 11, Two Sheets 1 5

Husher 1 9, Burgey’s 7

Hiawatha 2 8, Lady Luck 2 8

OMG 9, Two Sheets 2 7

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Load comments