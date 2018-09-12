Tuesday Shoe League
Red Division
Corner Connection;252-36
Husher 2;244-44
Depot 2;178-10
Hiawatha 1;172-116
Blue Division
Lady Luck 1;190-98
Mosquito Inn 1;151-137
Suds & Grub;133-155
Depot 1;132-156
Black Division
Mosquito Inn 2;144-144
Husher 1;124-164
Burgey’s;116-172
Two Sheets 1;107-181
Green Division
Hiawatha 2;111-177
OMG;107-181
Lady Luck 2;96-192
Two Sheets 2;40-248
Sept. 11 results
Corner Connection 13, Hiawatha 1 3
Husher 2 12, Depot 2 4
Lady Luck 1 11, Suds & Grub 5
Mosquito Inn 1 8, Depot 1 8
Mosquito Inn 2 11, Two Sheets 1 5
Husher 1 9, Burgey’s 7
Hiawatha 2 8, Lady Luck 2 8
OMG 9, Two Sheets 2 7
