Tuesday Horseshoe League

Depot;16-0

Husher 2;16-0

Mosquito Inn 1;14-2

Hiawatha 1;13-3

Lady Luck 1;9-7

Burgeys;8-8

Hiawatha 2;8-8

Husher 1;8-8

Mosquito Inn 2;8-8

Suds n Grub;8-8

2 Sheets 1;7-9

Lady Luck 2;3-13

OMG;2-14

Corner Connection;0-16

2 Sheets 2;0-16

Tuesday’s results

Depot 16, 2 Sheets 2 0

Hiawatha 1 13, Lady Luck 2 3

Mosquito 1 14, OMG 2

Lady Luck 1 9, 2 Sheets 1 7

Husher 2 16, Corner 0

Hiawatha 2 8, Husher 1 8

Burgeys 8, Mosquito 2 8

Suds n Grub bye

