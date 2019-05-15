Tuesday Horseshoe League

Husher 2;32-0

Depot;28-4

Hiawatha 1;24-8

Suds n Grub;20-12

2 Sheets 1;18-14

Corner Connection;16-16

Husher 1;16-16

Lady Luck 2;14-18

Mosquito 1;14-18

Hiawatha 2;13-19

Lady Luck 1;13-19

Mosquito 2;13-19

Burgeys;8-24

OMG;6-26

2 Sheets 2;5-27

Tuesday’s results

Corner 16, Burgeys 0

Depot 12, Lady Luck 1 4

Suds 12, OMG 4

Hiawatha 1 11, Mosquito 2 5

Husher 2 16, Mosquito 1 0

Lady Luck 2 11, 2 Sheets 2 5

2 Sheets 1 11, Hiawatha 2 5

Husher 1 bye

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments