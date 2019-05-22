Tuesday Horseshoe League

Husher 2;47-1

Depot;34-14

Hiawatha 1;32-16

Mosquito 2;27-21

Corner Connection;26-22

Husher 1;26-22

Suds n Grub;26-22

Hiawatha 2;25-23

2 Sheets 1;24-24

Mosquito 1;24-24

Burgeys;23-25

Lady Luck 2;16-32

Lady Luck 1;14-34

OMG;10-38

2 Sheets 2;6-42

Tuesday’s results

Mosquito 2 14, Lady Luck 2 2

Husher 2 15, Lady Luck 1 1

Husher 1 10, Suds 6

Corner 10, Depot 6

Hiawatha 2 12, OMG 4

Burgeys 15, 2 Sheets 2 1

Mosquito 1 10, 2 Sheets 1 6

Hiawatha 1 bye

