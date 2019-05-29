Tuesday Horseshoe League

Husher 2;63-1

Hiawatha 1;43-21

Depot;42-22

Corner Connection;41-23

Suds n Grub;38-26

Mosquito 2;36-28

2 Sheets 1;35-29

Husher 1;33-31

Mosquito 1;31-33

Hiawatha 2;26-38

Burgeys;23-41

Lady Luck 1;23-41

Lady Luck 2;21-43

OMG;15-49

2 Sheets 2;10-54

Tuesday’s results

Hiawatha 1 11, OMG 5

Corner 15, Hiawatha 2 1

Husher 2 16, Burgeys 0

Suds n Grub 12, 2 Sheets 2 4

Mosquito 2 9, Husher 1 7

2 Sheets 1 11, Lady Luck 2 5

Lady Luck 1 9, Mosquito 1 7

Depot bye

