Monday Horseshoe League

Corner Connection;47-17

Legion 1;46-18

Hiawatha;43-21

Mosquito Inn;39-25

Legion 2;34-30

Husher 2;27-37

Two Sheets;25-39

The Lanes;24-40

OMG;18-46

Husher 1;17-47

Monday’s results

Hiawatha 9, OMG 7

Corner Connection 8, Mosquito Inn 8

Legion 1 9, Husher 2 7

Two Sheets 8, Legion 2 8

The Lanes12, Husher 1 4

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments