Monday Horseshoe League

Corner Connection;39-9

Legion 1;37-11

Hiawatha;34-14

Mosquito Inn;31-17

Legion 2;26-22

Husher 2;20-28

Two Sheets;17-31

Husher 1;13-35

The Lanes;12-36

OMG;11-37

Monday’s results

Legion 1 13, Two Sheets 3

Corner Connection 12, OMG 4

Legion 2 14, The Lanes 2

Hiawatha 14, Husher 1 2

Mosquito Inn 12, Husher 2 4

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments