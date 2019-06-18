Racine County Horseshoe League

Corner Connection;57-23

Legion 1;52-28

Mosquito Inn;51-29

Legion 2;50-30

Hiawatha;47-33

Husher 2;36-44

Two Sheets;32-48

OMG;30-50

The Lanes;28-52

Husher 1;17-63

Monday’s results

Mosquito Inn 12, Hiawatha 4

Corner Connection 10, Legion 1 6

OMG 12, The Lanes 4

Legion 2 16, Husher 1 0

Husher 2 9, Two Sheets 7

