TUESDAY HORSESHOE LEAGUE

Husher 2;93-3

Depot;69-27

Corner Connection;61-35

Hiawatha 1;58-38

Lady Luck 1;53-43

Mosquito 2;53-43

Mosquito 1;52-44

Suds n’Grub;50-46

2 Sheets 1;49-47

Husher 1;46-50

Burgeys;36-60

Hiawatha 2;33-63

Lady Luck 2;26-70

OMG;26-70

2 Sheets 2;15-81

Tuesday’s results

Depot 14, Hiawatha 2 2

Mosquito 1 10, Burgeys 6

Corner 12, Hiawatha 1 4

Husher 2 16, Suds 0

Lady Luck 1 15, Lady Luck 2 1

2 Sheets 1 12, Husher 1 4

Mosquito 2 12, 2 Sheets 2 4

OMG bye

