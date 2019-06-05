TUESDAY HORSESHOE LEAGUE

Husher 2;77-3

Depot;55-25

Hiawatha 1;54-26

Suds n Grub;50-30

Corner Connection;49-31

Husher 1;42-38

Mosquito Inn 1;42-38

Mosquito Inn 2;41-39

Lady Luck 1;38-42

2 Sheets 1;37-43

Hiawatha 2;31-49

Burgeys;30-50

Lady Luck 2;25-55

OMG;18-62

2 Sheets 2;11-69

Tuesday’s results

Mosquito 1 11, Mosquito 2 5

Husher 2 14, 2 Sheets 1 2

Suds 12, Lady Luck 2 4

Husher 1 9, Burgeys 7

Lady Luck 1 15, 2 Sheets 2 1

Hiawatha 1 11, Hiawatha 2 5

Depot 13, OMG 3

Corner Connection bye

