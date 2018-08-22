Tuesday Shoe League

Husher 2;215-25

Corner Connection;214-26

Depot 2;161-79

Hiawatha 1;160-80

Lady Luck 1;155-85

Mosquito Inn 1;128-112

Suds & Grub;114-126

Depot 1;113-127

Mosquito Inn 2;113-127

Husher 1;98-142

Two Sheets 1;92-148

Burgey’s;92-148

OMG;82-158

Hiawatha 2;78-162

Lady Luck 2;66-174

Two Sheets 2;32-208

August 21 results

Husher 2 16, OMG 0

OLady Luck 11, Suds & Grub 5

Mosquito Inn 2 9, Hiawatha 2 7

Husher 1 9, Mosquito Inn 1 7

Lady Luck 2 10, Two Sheets 2 6

Hiawatha 1 13, Two Shhets 1 3

Corner Connection 12, Depot 2 4

Depot 1 9, Burey’s 7

