Tuesday Shoe League
Husher 2;215-25
Corner Connection;214-26
Depot 2;161-79
Hiawatha 1;160-80
Lady Luck 1;155-85
Mosquito Inn 1;128-112
Suds & Grub;114-126
Depot 1;113-127
Mosquito Inn 2;113-127
Husher 1;98-142
Two Sheets 1;92-148
Burgey’s;92-148
OMG;82-158
Hiawatha 2;78-162
Lady Luck 2;66-174
Two Sheets 2;32-208
August 21 results
Husher 2 16, OMG 0
OLady Luck 11, Suds & Grub 5
Mosquito Inn 2 9, Hiawatha 2 7
Husher 1 9, Mosquito Inn 1 7
Lady Luck 2 10, Two Sheets 2 6
Hiawatha 1 13, Two Shhets 1 3
Corner Connection 12, Depot 2 4
Depot 1 9, Burey’s 7
