Tuesday Shoe League
Corner Connection;202-22
Husher 2;199-25
Depot 2;157-67
Hiawatha 1;147-77
Lady Luck 1;144-80
Mosquito Inn 1;121-103
Suds & Grub;109-115
Depot 1;104-120
Mosquito Inn 2;104-120
Husher 1;89-135
Two Sheets 1;89-135
Burgey’s;85-139
OMG;82-142
Hiawatha 2;71-153
Lady Luck 2;56-168
Two Sheets 2;26-198
August 14 results
Courner Connection 15, Suds and Grub 1
OMG 10, Lady Luck 2 6
Hiawatha 1 9, Husher 1 7
Mosquito Inn 2 11, Burgey’s 5
Depot 2 10, Lady Luck 1 6
Depot 1 11, Hiawatha 2 5
Husher 2 16, Two Sheets 2 0
Mosquito 1 11, Two Sheets 1 5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.