Tuesday Shoe League

Corner Connection;202-22

Husher 2;199-25

Depot 2;157-67

Hiawatha 1;147-77

Lady Luck 1;144-80

Mosquito Inn 1;121-103

Suds & Grub;109-115

Depot 1;104-120

Mosquito Inn 2;104-120

Husher 1;89-135

Two Sheets 1;89-135

Burgey’s;85-139

OMG;82-142

Hiawatha 2;71-153

Lady Luck 2;56-168

Two Sheets 2;26-198

August 14 results

Courner Connection 15, Suds and Grub 1

OMG 10, Lady Luck 2 6

Hiawatha 1 9, Husher 1 7

Mosquito Inn 2 11, Burgey’s 5

Depot 2 10, Lady Luck 1 6

Depot 1 11, Hiawatha 2 5

Husher 2 16, Two Sheets 2 0

Mosquito 1 11, Two Sheets 1 5

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Load comments