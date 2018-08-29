Tuesday Shoe League

Husher 2;229-27

Corner Connection;226-30

Depot 2;165-91

Hiawatha 1;162-94

Blue Division

Lady Luck 1;167-89

Mosquito Inn 1;132-124

Suds & Grub;123-133

Depot 1;120-136

Black Division

Mosquito Inn 2;124-132

Husher 1;108-148

Two Sheets 1;98-158

Burgey’s;97-159

Green Division

OMG;89-166

Hiawatha 2;87-169

Lady Luck 2;81-175

Two Sheets 2;33-223

August 28 results

Husher 2 14, Hiawatha 1 2

Corner Connection 12, Depot 2 4

Suds & Grub 9, Depot 1 7

Lady Luck 1 12, Mosquito Inn 1 4

Husher 1 10, Two Sheets 1 6

Mosquito Inn 2 11, Burgey’s 5

Hiawatha 2 9, OMG 7

Lady Luck 2 15, Two Sheets 2 1

