Tuesday Shoe League
Husher 2;229-27
Corner Connection;226-30
Depot 2;165-91
Hiawatha 1;162-94
Blue Division
Lady Luck 1;167-89
Mosquito Inn 1;132-124
Suds & Grub;123-133
Depot 1;120-136
Black Division
Mosquito Inn 2;124-132
Husher 1;108-148
Two Sheets 1;98-158
Burgey’s;97-159
Green Division
OMG;89-166
Hiawatha 2;87-169
Lady Luck 2;81-175
Two Sheets 2;33-223
August 28 results
Husher 2 14, Hiawatha 1 2
Corner Connection 12, Depot 2 4
Suds & Grub 9, Depot 1 7
Lady Luck 1 12, Mosquito Inn 1 4
Husher 1 10, Two Sheets 1 6
Mosquito Inn 2 11, Burgey’s 5
Hiawatha 2 9, OMG 7
Lady Luck 2 15, Two Sheets 2 1
