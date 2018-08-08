Tuesday Shoe League

Corner Connection;187-21

Husher 2;183-25

Depot 2;147-61

Hiawatha 1;138-70

Lady Luck 1;123-69

Mosquito Inn 1;115-93

Suds & Grub;108-100

Depot 1;93-115

Mosquito Inn 2;92-116

Husher 1;82-126

Burgey’s;80-128

Two Sheets 1;77-131

OMG;72-136

Hiawatha 2;66-142

Lady Luck 2;50-158

Two Sheets 2;25-167

August 7 results

Lady Luck 1 8, Mosquito Inn 1 8

Depot 2 12, Husher 1 4

Burgey’s 13, Lady Luck 2 3

Depot 1 9, OMG 7

Corner Connection 14, Hiawatha 1 2

Mosquito Inn 2 16, Two Sheets 2 0

Suds & Grub 8, Two Sheets 1 8

Husher 2 16, Hiawatha 2 0

