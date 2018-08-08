Tuesday Shoe League
Corner Connection;187-21
Husher 2;183-25
Depot 2;147-61
Hiawatha 1;138-70
Lady Luck 1;123-69
Mosquito Inn 1;115-93
Suds & Grub;108-100
Depot 1;93-115
Mosquito Inn 2;92-116
Husher 1;82-126
Burgey’s;80-128
Two Sheets 1;77-131
OMG;72-136
Hiawatha 2;66-142
Lady Luck 2;50-158
Two Sheets 2;25-167
August 7 results
Lady Luck 1 8, Mosquito Inn 1 8
Depot 2 12, Husher 1 4
Burgey’s 13, Lady Luck 2 3
Depot 1 9, OMG 7
Corner Connection 14, Hiawatha 1 2
Mosquito Inn 2 16, Two Sheets 2 0
Suds & Grub 8, Two Sheets 1 8
Husher 2 16, Hiawatha 2 0
