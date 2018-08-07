Racine County League

Corner Connection;134-58

Legion 1;129-63

Mosquito Inn;122-70

Legion 2;112-80

OMG;98-94

Husher 2;89-103

Hiawatha;88-104

Two Sheets;80-112

Husher 1;57-135

The Lanes;51-141

August 6 results

Corner Connection 13, Hiawatha 3

Two Sheets 11, Lanes 5

Mosquito Inn 14, Husher 1 2

Legion 1 12, Legion 2 4

Husher 2 8, OMG 8

