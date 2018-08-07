Racine County League
Corner Connection;134-58
Legion 1;129-63
Mosquito Inn;122-70
Legion 2;112-80
OMG;98-94
Husher 2;89-103
Hiawatha;88-104
Two Sheets;80-112
Husher 1;57-135
The Lanes;51-141
August 6 results
Corner Connection 13, Hiawatha 3
Two Sheets 11, Lanes 5
Mosquito Inn 14, Husher 1 2
Legion 1 12, Legion 2 4
Husher 2 8, OMG 8
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.