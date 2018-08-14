Racine County League
Corner Connection;145-63
Legion 1;138-70
Mosquito Inn;129-79
Legion 2;124-84
OMG;105-103
Hiawatha;97-111
Husher 2;94-114
Two Sheets;92-116
Husher 1;61-147
The Lanes;55-153
August 13 results
Corner Connection 11, Husher 2 5
Legion 1 9, Mosquito Inn 7
Hiawatha 9, OMG 7
Legion 2 12, The Lanes 4
Two Sheets 12, Husher 1 4
