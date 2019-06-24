MILWAUKEE — Some local musicians, still just teenagers, will be playing on quite a large stage for their first live performance.
Venganza, a band comprised of five of Racine high school students, is scheduled to perform a 15-minute set at Summerfest on at 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage.
The band consists of guitarist Peter Hansen, drummer Kaleb Rodrigez, singer Juan Nicanor, guitarist/bassist Dean Flegel, and bassist Mark Manbeck. Hansen and Rodrigez will be juniors at Walden III High School; Flegel and Nicanor will be juniors at Case; and Manbeck will be a senior at Park.
“Kaleb (Rodrigez) and Juan (Nicanor) went to middle school together,” Hansen said. “As soon as they entered high school, they said they wanted to find a guitarist and bassist to play together.”
Rodrigez and Nicanor brought Flegel and Hansen in to jam, believed they were a good fit, and invited them into the band. Since then, Venganza has been playing together and writing original songs in warehouse space owned by Flegel’s father.
Rockonsin
Venganza is one of 12 local high school acts competing for a chance at performing a 45-minute set on Summerfest’s final day, July 7. They will perform following the defending champion Quick & Painless, which is comprised of students from the Waunaukee area.
Now in its 15th year, the free Rockonsin competition was started by Dennis Graham in Madison. Rockonsin is the only statewide alternative rock music competition in the nation. It’s sponsored by Shure Audio and the Nicholas Family Foundation.
Graham created the competition to give students in grades 7-12, who are obviously not able to perform in bars, a chance at a live show and an opportunity to show off a band’s total package.
“There’s bands that make $5,000 to $10,000 a night that are begging to get into (Summerfest),” Graham said. “When these kids get on the Johnson Controls World Sounds Stage they’re just like, ‘Woah! This is just like any rock group playing that’s a national touring act!’ and they are blown away.”
If Venganza wins the competition, its July 7 encore will be completely different, and not just because of its set time will be three times as long.
On Thursday, Manbeck will play bass in place of Flegel, who will be in Europe at the time of the performance. On July 7, however, all five would be together; Flegel — who will have returned to the U.S. — will move to rhythm guitarist.
“My father played drums for a long time, he was always trying to get into a band that actually went somewhere,” Manbeck said.”When I got in (to Venganza), I expected it to be pretty slow and not really have a lot of gigs. To jump in and already play our first gig at Summerfest is pretty wild.”
The entry process
To enter the contest, bands had to submit a YouTube Video of a song they either covered or originally wrote. Venganza submitted a video of their song “The Axeman,” and it now has now nearly a thousand views.
“We were pretty confident going into it,” Hansen said. “The video we put up, we thought, was a pretty good representation of our band and everything that we’re able to do musically.”
Venganza is the only punk group set to perform, but if you ask any of the members, that classification might not even do justice to the type of music they produce.
“I wouldn’t say we really fit into one genre or another,” Manbeck said. “It’s more bits and pieces of different places and our influences are kind of mashed together to create our sound.”
Both the winner and runner-up will earn a free studio recording session at Blast House Studios in Madison, and a third band will be awarded a 60-minute set to represent Rockonsin at the Waukesha Rotary Blues Festival in August.
The winners will be announced at 6 p.m. Friday on Rockonsin’s Facebook page following the final performance of the competition.
