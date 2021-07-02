Local golf roundup: Zarek returns to his winning ways

It’s taken five years, but Burlington’s Paul Zarek is back in the winner’s circle in the Wisconsin State Golf Association Senior Four-Ball Championship.
Playing with Bob Gregorski of Menasha, Zarek won his fifth title in the annual event and first without his longtime bestball partner, the late Mark Bemowski.
Zarek and Gregorski, elected to the WSGA Hall of Fame in 2004, shot a 8-under-par 64 in Monday’s first round at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon. Tuesday’s second round was cancelled because of severe weather. They won by one shot over three other two-man teams.
Zarek and Bemowski, who died of cancer in September 2018, won four Senior Four-Ball titles in a five-year span. They are the only duo to win three straight times (2012-2014) and they added their fourth title in 2016.
Ramiro Romo of Burlington and Kevin Cahill of Waukesha, who won the championship in 2018, tied for 16th at 3-under 69. Mike Greb of Racine and Brian Brugger of Franklin tied for 19th at 70, and Ken Heffel of Racine and Dan Lenczner of Oak Creek tied for 35th with a 72.
WSGA WOMEN’S SENIOR AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP: Sue Slater of Racine shot a 75 in the tournament Monday at Oconomowoc Golf Club and tied for second behind champion Maggie Leef of Pewaukee.
Leef shot a 71 in the first round --- the second round was wiped out by severe weather --- and Slater tied with Syd Wells of Menominee, Michigan in the Championship Flight.
Another two shots back, in fourth place with a 77, was Sarah DeKraay of Madison, a Racine native and former high school state champion for Case High School.
Krystyna Kumosz of Racine shot a 92 and tied for 31st overall and tied for 10th in the Championship Flight. Karen Weiss of Racine had a 94 and was second in the Third Flight, and Geri Petersen of Racine had a 98 and tied for 14th in the Second Flight.
The H.F. Johnson Park team of Slater, Kumosz and Petersen was third in the team standings at +55, behind winner Luck Golf Club (+47) and runner-up Brown Deer Park (+52).
WSGA STATE AMATEUR QUALIFIERS: Three Racine County golfers have qualified for the WSGA State Amateur Championship by finishing in the top 10 in their respective qualifying tournaments.
Monday, Ricky Kuiper of Racine shot a 3-under-par 69 at Janesville Riverside Golf Course to tie for seventh and qualify. Wednesday, at Johnson Park in Racine, Ramiro Romo of Burlington shot a 73 (tied for second) and Mike Masik Jr. of Mount Pleasant shot a 75 (tied for 10th) to qualify.
The 120th State Amateur is July 19-22 at Westmoor Country Club in Brookfield.