Jeff Lunde carded a 2-over par 74 on Wednesday to take the first-round lead at Racine County Senior Masters tournament at Ives Grove Golf Course in Yorkville.

Right behind Lunde is Chris Balke and Dan Fox, who both shot 75 on the first day of the two-day event.

Rick Birdsall was third at 76, while Todd Dyess had 77 and Ken Tregellas finished with a 79.

The event concludes Thursday.

