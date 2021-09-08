 Skip to main content
Local golf for Sept. 9
WASHINGTON PARK WOMEN

Wednesday Golf League

Event: Best Scores on holes 6 and 9

Class A: Event: Mary Johns 8; Low Gross: Marie Seeger 57

Class B: Event: Barb Coleman 10; Low Gross: Barb Coleman 69

