Local golf for Oct 20
agate

Local golf for Oct 20

Hole in One

Meadowbrook C.C.

Tuesday

Mark Miller. No. 17, 154 yards, 8 iron. Witnesses: Jim Drakulich, Dave Durment, Russ Carlsen, Paul Mikaelian

