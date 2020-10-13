Local Golf for Oct. 14

Meadowbrook Country Club
Holes in one
Oct. 11, Scott Frayer, Racine, 11th hole, 152 yards, par-3, using 7-iron. Witnesses: Ben Walthers, Jim Wilkomm, Jacki Mancl.
Oct. 10, Ty Wendt (age 13), Racine, 11th hole, 156 yards, par-3, using 7-wood. Witnesses: Joe Wendt, Jayden Wendt.
Mr. and Mrs. Club Championship
Low gross champion: Ernie and Shelley Towery. Low net champion: Ken and Nancy Schabacker.
Ladies Player of the Year Shootout
1. Sherry Mayfield, 2. Jill Gavigan, 3. Deb Truckey, 4. Karen Damrow.
