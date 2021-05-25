Local golf for May 26

Ives Grove Women's 9 Hole League
Tuesday
Event: Throw First and Last Holes
CLASS A — Event: Diane Kelly 36. CLASS AB — Event: Kathy Allendorph, Barb Hayes, Barb Vanderleest 41. Low Gross: Carol Winterle, 53. CLASS B — Event: Carol Larsen, Sue Helland, Patty Wilk 44. Low Gross: Patty Wilk 57.
Ives Grove Women's 18 Hole League
Tuesday
Event: Throw First and Last Holes
CLASS A — Event: Teckla Kubiak 78, Sandy Nass 78. Low Gross: Sandy Nass 88. CLASS B — Event: Judie Nielsen 82. Low Gross: Peg Geraghty 109. CLASS C — Event: Kathryn Schnieider 96. Low Gross: Kathryn Schneider 112.
Scores under 100
Sandy Nass 88, Teckla Kubiak 90, Carol Boehma 96, Cheryl heck 97, Elaine Dishaw 98.
Meadowbrook C.C. 18 Hole Ladies
Event: 2 Net Best Ball
1. Fran Petrick, Lenore Brockman, Cindy Miley, Jori Antonneau -12. 2. Kristi Bobber, Judy Leslie, Deb Truckey -9.