Local golf for May 19

Ives Grove Women's 9 Hole Tuesday League
Event: Closest to pin on Par 3
CLASS A — Event: Jean Weber. Low Gross: Connie Kirchner 47. CLASS AB — Event: Ronnie Pendell. Low Gross: Carol Swiden 52. CLASS B — Event: Diane Parenteau. Low Gross: Carol Uebe 60.
Scores under 50
Connie Kirchner 47, Heather Doidge 49
Ives Grove Women's Golf Club 18 Holes
Tuesday
Event: Closet to pin on Par 3
CLASS A — Event: Carol Boehm, Vita Paukstelis. Low Gross: Teckla kubiak 90, Sandy Nass 90.CLASS B — Event: Doris Gratkin, Dianne Waldron. Low Gross: Dianne Waldron 107. CLASS C — Event: Sue Fritsche. Low Gross: Barb Dewitt 107.
Scores under 100
Teckla Kubiak 90, Sandy Nass 90, Sue Slater 91, Vita Paukstelis 96, Carol Boehme 97, Bridget Arkenberg 97.