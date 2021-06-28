Local golf for June 29

Burlington High School graduate and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo finished tied for third on Sunday at the annual Ray Fischer Amateur Championship played at Riverside Golf Club in Janesville.

Romo carded a 17-under par 271 for the three-day tournament, sponsored by the Wisconsin State Golf Association.

He shot a 70 in Friday's first round, a 67 on Saturday and went 64-70 on the 36 holes played Sunday.

Racine's Ricky Kuiper placed 12th, finishing with a 13-under 275. Kuiper, a Case High school graduate, had rounds of 68,71, 65 and 71.

Mount Pleasant's Michael Masik had a 2-over par 290 to place tied for 59th. The Case High School graduate carded 71, 74, 70 and 75.

Racine's Connor Brown tied for 68th with a 5-over 293 (69-71-75-78) as did Burlington's Ramiro Romo - Tony's father. He had rounds of 75, 70, 72 and 76.

Mount Pleasant residents Chris Wood and Joe Knapton, and Waterford's Zachary Nash did not make the cut after Saturday's second round.

Dustin Schwab of Lodi won the event, shooting a 20-under par 268.

