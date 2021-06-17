 Skip to main content
Local golf for June 18
Local golf for June 18

WEDNESDAY MEN’S RESULTS 6/16/2021

Team format: 3, 2, 1 net best ball

1st place: jeff Peterson, bob stauss, paul mikaelian, dennis priest -14

2nd place: mark miller, dr. ken johnson, dave Leslie, jim hertel -10

3rd Place: steve miley, frank kumosz, jim Filipek, jim drakulich -8

