Local golf for July 28

Hole in One
Racine Country Club
Saturday
Stan Postorino: No. 8. par-3, 155 yards. 8 iron, Witnesses: Scott Petersen, Danny Phillips, Pat Graf
Meadowbrook Country Club
2020 MCC Invitational
1. Garet Mianecki-Ben Madsen
2. Ryan Tollaksen-Tim Monfelli
3. Kevin Christensen-Scott Smith
4. Ryan Schaefer-Eddy Strommen
5. Skip Theuring-Angelo Deflippis
6. Ben Cupertino-John Knuteson
7. Jonathan Hubbard-John Himmelspach
8. Pete Metz-Jason Strommen
