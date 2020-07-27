Local golf for July 28
Local golf for July 28

Hole in One

Racine Country Club

Saturday

Stan Postorino: No. 8. par-3, 155 yards. 8 iron, Witnesses: Scott Petersen, Danny Phillips, Pat Graf

Meadowbrook Country Club

2020 MCC Invitational

1. Garet Mianecki-Ben Madsen

2. Ryan Tollaksen-Tim Monfelli

3. Kevin Christensen-Scott Smith

4. Ryan Schaefer-Eddy Strommen

5. Skip Theuring-Angelo Deflippis

6. Ben Cupertino-John Knuteson

7. Jonathan Hubbard-John Himmelspach

8. Pete Metz-Jason Strommen

