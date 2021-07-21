 Skip to main content
Local golf for July 23
Local golf for July 23

Meadowbrook C.C. Wednesday Men

Team format: Reverse Bridgman

1. Joe Knapton, Jeff Peterson, Dave Durment, John Jens -22. 2. Al Quadraccia, Bill Johnson, Gary Kruck, John Kusters -10. 2. Ernie Towery, John Greenwood, Roy Hagen, Dr. Ken Johnson -10.

