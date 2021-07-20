Local golf for July 21

Ives Grove Women Tuesday 9 Hole
Event: Net Play Tournament
CLASS A — 1. Diane Kelly 107. 2. Phyllis Szymczak 108. 3. JoAn Kolpek 109. CLASS AB — 1. Diana Munoz 103. 2. Sue Helland 104, Kelly McClanahan 104. CLASS B — 1. Marie Seeger 100, 2. Donna Fuller 111. 3. Carol Larsen 115.
Event: Closet to the Line
CLASS A — Event: Jean Weber. Low Gross: Heather Doidge 48. CLASS AB — Event: Barb Vanderleest. Low Gross: Marcia Sieckman 53. CLASS B — Event: Carol Uebe. Low Gross: Carol Uebe 53.
Scores under 50
Heather Doidge 48
Meadowbrook C.C. 18 Hole Ladies
Event: Throw out 1 hole on front 9 & 1 hole on back 9
CLASS A — 1. Deb Truckey -5. CLASS B — 1. Lenore Brockman +9