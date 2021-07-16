 Skip to main content
Local golf for July 17
agate

Local golf for July 17

  • 0

Johnson Park Women’s Golf Club - 18 Hole League

Thursday

Event: Low Net

Championship Flight:

Event Winner: Vita Paukstelis- 69

Low Gross: Low Gross-88

A Flight:

Event Winner - Karen Mitchell - 81

Low Gross: Karen Mitchell -81

B Flight:

Low Gross:

Scores Under 100:

Geri Petersen-88, Vita Paukstelis-91, Sheri Pirk-95, Pat Weber’s-97, Krystyna Kumosz-98,

Mary Bach-98

