MEADOWBROOK COUNTRY CLUB

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

Men

Championship Flight (gross) — 1. Ricky Kuiper; 2. Greg Romano; 3. Todd Schaap. First Flight (gross) — 1. Jim Covelli; 2. Dave Kinzer; 3. (tie) Brian Weaver and Kevin Christensen. Second Flight (gross) — 1. (tie) Skip Theuring and Jarvis Brown.; 3. Jacob Davis; 4. David Gavigan. Third Flight (gross) — 1. Paul Mikaelian; 2. (tie) Jesse Theilman and Mike Tennyson. Third flight (net) — 1. Dr. Ken Johnson; 2. Phil Wilson. 

Women

Gross — 1. Betsy McPhee; 2. Sherry Mayfield. Net — Cindy Miley.

