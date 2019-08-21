BROWNS LAKE WOMEN
Wednesday morning 9-hole league
Event: Net score minus putts
Class A: Betty Altenburg 18-57. Class B: Cay Doorn 12-54. Class C: Pat Behring 16-76.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Washington Park Women
Event: Longest Putt on #9
Class A — Event: Sandy Koker. Low gross: Alma Alvarez 41. Class B — Event: Mary Johns. Low gross: Joanie Bishop 55. Class C — Event: Carolyn Schilz. Low gross: Schilz, Irene Brug 71.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.