BROWNS LAKE WOMEN

Wednesday morning 9-hole league

Event: Net score minus putts

Class A: Betty Altenburg 18-57. Class B: Cay Doorn 12-54. Class C: Pat Behring 16-76.

Washington Park Women

Event: Longest Putt on #9

Class A — Event: Sandy Koker. Low gross: Alma Alvarez 41. Class B — Event: Mary Johns. Low gross: Joanie Bishop 55. Class C — Event: Carolyn Schilz. Low gross: Schilz, Irene Brug 71.

