Racine C.C.
HOLE-IN-ONE: Bob Randleman, fourth hole, 132 yards, par-3, using 7-iron. Witness: Dick Dvorsky.
Racine County Men's Open
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Friday's first-round results
At Browns Lake G.C., Burlington, par-72
69 — Geoff LaFleur, Joe O'Brien
70 — Bendt Bendtsen
71 — Ricky Kuiper
72 — Brian Eitel, Ben Shovers, Jay Christiansen
73 — Ken Heffel, Paul Zarek
74 — Chris Wood, Eric Schroeckenthaler, John Staehler, Eric Van Tubbergen, Tom Chambers, Ian Schaefer
75 — Greg Gain, Jason Samuelian, Paul Koszarek, Greg Romano, Todd Schaap
76 — Scott Brooks, Joe Knapton, Ryan Fodor
77 — Chad Kidwell, David Winget
78 — Charlie Buhler
79 — Zach Nash, Ryan Pettibone, Jim Covelli, Andre Antreassian, Ryan Vollmer, Zach Shawhan
80 — Paul Lehmann, Josh Sopczak
81 — Bruce Hansen, Alan Mills, David Barrera, Kristopher Kahle
82 — Matt Hansen, Dan Fox
83 — Tom Pfeiffer, Chris Balke, Brian Kelsey
84 — Adam Vanderheyden, Barry Fruth, Tony Hetland, Patrick Aiello, Chad Wilks
85 — Andrew Schultz, Cameron Stoewe, Tim Monfeli
86 — John Lipp, Eric Hertel
88 — Josh Kratochvil, Justin Kratochvil
89 — Doug Kranz
91 — Tim Higgins
92 — Achintya Krishnan, Jon Hubbard
93 — Dylan Olson, Brent Ogden
94 — Hubie Braun
WD — John Feiner, Mike Masik
