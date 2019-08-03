Racine C.C.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Bob Randleman, fourth hole, 132 yards, par-3, using 7-iron. Witness: Dick Dvorsky.

Racine County Men's Open

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Friday's first-round results

At Browns Lake G.C., Burlington, par-72

69 — Geoff LaFleur, Joe O'Brien

70 — Bendt Bendtsen

71 — Ricky Kuiper

72 — Brian Eitel, Ben Shovers, Jay Christiansen

73 — Ken Heffel, Paul Zarek

74 — Chris Wood, Eric Schroeckenthaler, John Staehler, Eric Van Tubbergen, Tom Chambers, Ian Schaefer

75 — Greg Gain, Jason Samuelian, Paul Koszarek, Greg Romano, Todd Schaap

76 — Scott Brooks, Joe Knapton, Ryan Fodor

77 — Chad Kidwell, David Winget

78 — Charlie Buhler

79 — Zach Nash, Ryan Pettibone, Jim Covelli, Andre Antreassian, Ryan Vollmer, Zach Shawhan

80 — Paul Lehmann, Josh Sopczak

81 — Bruce Hansen, Alan Mills, David Barrera, Kristopher Kahle

82 — Matt Hansen, Dan Fox

83 — Tom Pfeiffer, Chris Balke, Brian Kelsey

84 — Adam Vanderheyden, Barry Fruth, Tony Hetland, Patrick Aiello, Chad Wilks

85 — Andrew Schultz, Cameron Stoewe, Tim Monfeli

86 — John Lipp, Eric Hertel

88 — Josh Kratochvil, Justin Kratochvil

89 — Doug Kranz

91 — Tim Higgins

92 — Achintya Krishnan, Jon Hubbard

93 — Dylan Olson, Brent Ogden

94 — Hubie Braun

WD — John Feiner, Mike Masik

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments