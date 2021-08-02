 Skip to main content
Local golf for Aug 3
Local golf for Aug 3

Hole In One

Ives Grove Golf Links

Monday

Sue Geiss, Racine. No. 2, par 3, 120 yards, using a driver. Witness: Rick Geiss

