Local golf for Aug 3
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.
RACINE — Patrick Prabhu, co-owner of Travelodge by Wyndham Water’s Edge Hotel, has his eyes set on making his hotel the No. 1 destination spot…
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sold both cocaine and heroin and robbed a buyer after a failed drug deal.
Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the city's public health administrator, is following updated guidance from the CDC to start wearing masks again in indoor areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.
An idea that began as a Facebook discussion topic — allowing ATVs and golf carts on the streets in Union Grove — has caught the attention of village officials, who are considering passing an ordinance to make it happen.
CALEDONIA — As Wednesday’s scheduled public information meeting about the possibility of a youth detention facility in Caledonia approaches, l…
A Racine man allegedly shot a woman's car multiple times after getting into an argument.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly pointed a gun at a man and his kids.
RACINE — There is an estimated $60,000 in damage, but no injuries, after a residential fire on Yout Street on Saturday morning, the Racine Fir…
A 19-year-old Kenosha man was in custody Friday for a shooting that left a man dead Thursday afternoon.