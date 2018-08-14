Ives Grove Women
9-Hole Event: Best score on Par 4's
A-9 — Event: Winnie DiChristopher, Lisa Hamilton 28. Low gross: Jean Weber, DiChristopher 50. AB-9 — Event: Marcia Sieckman, Dana Ruland 27. Low gross: Carol Swiden, Joan Kolpek 48. B-9 — Event: Sandy Karis, Diane Parenteau 32. Low gross: Karis 58. C9 — Event: Sue Waters, Carol Steinmetz 33. Low gross: Waters 56.
Scores under 50
Carol Swiden 48, Joan Kolpek 48.
Racine C.C.
HOLE-IN-ONE: Mike McNeil, Racine, fourth hole, par-3, 136 yards, 8-iron.
