Local golf agate for Oct 17
Watch out for the pesky Brown Marmorated Stink Bug that sneaks into the homes at this time of the year.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of the woman, who already had two children.
The warrants were located in the 1000 block of Williams Street, the 2000 block of St. Claire Street, the 2300 block of Green Street, the 900 block of Marquette Street and the 3500 block of Victory Avenue. The warrants were the culmination of an eight-month-long investigation into local drug trafficking organization "Bag Boys."
The name "Regal Society Lifestyle" comes from owners LaShaya and Deon'Te Cottinghams' belief that everyone is either a king or queen, and should wear a crown — whether that crown is self-confidence, strength or another symbol of power.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A woman allegedly tried to steal more than $1,100 worth of items from Menards and had drugs in her purse.
This death is being investigated as a homicide, the Racine Police Department said. The cause of death is unknown and an autopsy will soon be conducted.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly flashed two people walking down the street on Sunday morning.
Knowing the challenges of weight loss, Miketra Larry opened Prepping Beauties, which offers ready-to-eat meals made with organic ingredients. Her mission is to provide healthy, affordable meals and teach her clients — especially families — how to have a positive relationship with food on their budget.
"I'm here to debunk all of the lies of what healthy living requires, and what it robs you (from). Because, when I was younger … I tried so many different diets that were so ineffective, that were not beneficial to me at all."
The mother told police the 4-year-old was kept in the basement for days at a time and that food was also withheld from the boy, according to the documents.
A child playing with a lighter ignited a fire that injured one and caused approximately $40,000 in damages.