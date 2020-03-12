Local golf agate for March 13
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 3 min to read
Tyler Martinez isn’t a good driver. No one denies it. But on Oct. 20, 2017, it cost Michael Fuchsgruber his life. And on Tuesday, Martinez lost his freedom.
RACINE COUNTY — Five commercial properties in and around the greater Racine area were sold by a single seller late last month to one buyer for…
People with fever and cough who might have COVID-19 should call ahead to clinics or emergency rooms before showing up, one health official advised. That's what a recently diagnosed person did, allowing staff to direct the person to an alternative entrance, avoid a common waiting room and get health care workers protective gear.
RACINE — A large Uptown building that spent most of its life as a furniture store may be headed for a new future as a brewpub, restaurant and …
Jim Svoboda, the disgraced former parks employee of the villages of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant who faces felony charges for allegedly embezzling more than $330,000, may soon start collecting unemployment checks paid by the Village of Caledonia. Village officials are not happy about it.
WIAA girls basketball: Racine Lutheran stunned by Brookfield Academy in Division 4 sectional semifinal WITH VIDEO
CUDAHY — While it might bit of a stretch to suggest Erina Weiss was obsessed with Caroline Strande this week, it’s also not far from the truth.
RACINE — Moving adjacent to its former home at Regency Mall, Burlington, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, has now reopened its doors…
The suspect, who is from South Milwaukee, is currently facing charges for retail theft in four other Wisconsin counties in addition to the two Racine County charges.
If it feels like Spring Street has been eternally under construction, Keith Haas, general manager at Racine Water and Wastewater, feels your pain.
July 14, 1991 – March 1, 2020