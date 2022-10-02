Local farmer donates to school FFA program

UNION GROVE — Local farmer Brad Vyvyan recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Union Grove High School’s FFA to promote agricultural education.

The school used the funds to have a Bronco’s Give Back Day community outreach event. The day began with an all-school assembly. After a picnic lunch on the football field, students, staff and administration worked throughout the rural community to help build relationships and conduct service projects. The goal was to use this as a downtown and surrounding area beautification project while helping to build connections between local businesses and the school.

Teacher Emily Paskiewicz started the lead on this work back in January. She had multiple students assist her with planning, organizing and talking to various community members for ideas.

“We wanted this to be a student driven event” said, Joel Adamczyk, school principal. “Our momentum with this was positive and the students were feeling the sense of ownership and pride as they planned the day for our school. None of this work could have been accomplished without the amazing leadership of Emily Paskiewicz.”

In 2022, Bayer Fund revamped America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, making it easier for farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. This included doubling the individual donations to $5,000, up from $2,500 in previous years to provide a greater impact to local rural communities.