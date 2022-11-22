Local Cyber Deals being offered Nov. 22 - Dec. 5

Local Cyber Deals are back locally in Racine and Kenosha from Nov. 22—Dec. 5. With online shopping being a huge part of holiday spending, The Journal Times and Kenosha News are teaming up to present these local deals on the I Love a Deal platform. The deals are typically 50% off or more and can be found at racine.iloveadeal.com. Certificates can only be purchased online; shoppers print the gift certificates after purchasing.

The online event is touted as a good way to support local businesses. Last year the program was wildly popular with more than 2,000 certificates purchased, which totaled more than $43,000 in value at local businesses.

Local Cyber Deals will be live through Dec. 5, but the I Love a Deal team recommends going to the site early because some of these deals will sell out well before the final day. Go to racine.iloveadeal.com to shop these local deals.