Local colleges: UW-Parkside wrestling to join new league

The UW-Parkside wrestling team will join the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) as an associated member starting in the 2021-22 season.
The NSIC Board of Directors recently approved the addition.
By adding the Rangers. NSIC wrestling will now have 10 participating institutions across a five states = the largest conference in NCAA Division II.
The nine NSIC wrestling schools, along with Parkside, also will make up NCAA Division II Super Region Five.
"The NSIC is excited to add the UW-Parkside as an associated member in wrestling," said NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind. "UW-Parkside will enhance the NSIC's status as a model NCAA Division II conference both on the mat and in the classroom. The NSIC is proud of its academic and athletic success in wrestling and Parkside will add to that success."
"Joining the NSIC is an incredible opportunity for our wrestling program and our student-athletes, and we are extremely grateful to Commissioner Lind and the NSIC leadership for welcoming us," said Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin. "Competing as a member of the NSIC will positively impact all aspects of our program, most importantly our student-athletes and our wrestling supporters."
Parkside belonged to the Great Lakes Valley Conference from 2016 until 2018, before the school moved to the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference.
After leaving the GLVC, the Rangers have competed an independent, as the GLIAC no longer sponsors wrestling.
Parkside has had a wrestling team since 1969 and has amassed 17 individual national champions (10 NAIA & 7 NCAA DII), 18 Top-10 team finishes, 147 All-Americans and 123 Academic All-Americans.
"The NSIC is a natural fit for us and it will benefit our program in a number of ways," Parkside head coach Corey VanGroll. "NSIC will provide consistency in our competition schedule that will bring some of the best teams in the country to Parkside that our team, family, friends, and fans can look forward to."
"This was a great change for Parkside wrestling, and I look forward to the rivalries to intensify over the years," CanGroll added.
The other wrestling teams in the NSIC are Augustana University; University of Mary; Minnesota State University, Mankato; Minnesota State University Moorhead; Minot State University; Northern State University; Southwest Minnesota State University; St. Cloud State University and Upper Iowa University.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!