Local colleges: UW-Parkside wrestling to join new league

The UW-Parkside wrestling team will join the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) as an associated member starting in the 2021-22 season.

The NSIC Board of Directors recently approved the addition.

By adding the Rangers. NSIC wrestling will now have 10 participating institutions across a five states = the largest conference in NCAA Division II.

The nine NSIC wrestling schools, along with Parkside, also will make up NCAA Division II Super Region Five.

"The NSIC is excited to add the UW-Parkside as an associated member in wrestling," said NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind. "UW-Parkside will enhance the NSIC's status as a model NCAA Division II conference both on the mat and in the classroom. The NSIC is proud of its academic and athletic success in wrestling and Parkside will add to that success."

"Joining the NSIC is an incredible opportunity for our wrestling program and our student-athletes, and we are extremely grateful to Commissioner Lind and the NSIC leadership for welcoming us," said Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin. "Competing as a member of the NSIC will positively impact all aspects of our program, most importantly our student-athletes and our wrestling supporters."