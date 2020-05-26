Local colleges: UW-Parkside women's basketball nets two recruits WEDS

The UW-Parkside women’s basketball team has netted two more recruits.

Lamija Coric and Alexis Vaughn will join Kayla Bohr and Maja Leidefors as new additions to the Rangers for the 2020-21 season.

Coric, a 5-foot-7 guard, is from Lulea, Sweden. She previously attended Utah State University Eastern, where she averaged 4.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 2019-20.

Vaughn, a 5foot-5 guard, is from Chandler, Ariz.,. and played at Grambling State University last season and previously arttended Central Arizona.

She started all 30 games during her sophomore season at Central Arizona, averaging 3.0 points, 5.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game.

“We are excited to welcome Alexis and Lamija to our Parkide family,” said Parkside head coach Jen Conely. “They are skilled guards that can score in a variety of ways and have outstanding court vision. Both come from highly successful junior college programs and will bring valuable experience to our program.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0