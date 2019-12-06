Local colleges: UW-Parkside men and women lose

Opening night in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play was one to forget for the UW-Parkside men’s basketball team.

The Rangers lost to Grand Valley State 73-47 on Thursday night at Allendale, Mich., as the Lakers used a huge first-half run to take control of the game.

The Rangers (4-4, 0-1 GLIAC) led 12-8 lead with 9:44 left in the first half, but Grand Valley then outscored Parkside 25-6 and took a 33-18 halftime lead. In the second half, Grand Valley extended its advantage to 32.

“It was just a very disappointing performance,” said Parkside head coach Luke Reigel. “We have very few players meeting their potential right now. We have a lot of work to do as individuals and as a coaching staff, but we will pick ourselves up and get back to work tomorrow.”

Vinson Sigmon Jr. led the Rangers with a team-high 14 points. Solomon Oraegbu added nine while Joey St. Pierre had eight points and seven rebounds.

Women

GRAND VALLEY ST. 109, PARKSIDE 70: The No. 3 ranked Lakers scored early and often and finished with a big Great Lakes Intercollegiate Atheltic Association win on Thursday in Allendale, Mich.

Sophomore Alyssa Nelson led the Rangers (2-6, 0-1 GLIAC) with 15 points. Taylor Stephen finished with 12 and Claire Jakaitis added 10.

