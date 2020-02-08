Local Colleges: Stephen has game to remember for Rangers

Taylor Stephen had quite a Saturday for the UW-Parkside women's basketball team.

The senior guard recorded a triple double with 24 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds to help the Rangers beat Michigan Tech 80-66 in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Houghton, Mich.

Michigan Tech led 20-19 after one quarter, but Parkside (13-10, 10-5 GLIAC) outscored Tech 24-12 in the second to take a 43-32 halftime lead. The Rangers extended their lead to 24 after rattling off a 14-1 run in the first four minutes of the second half.

"It is so hard to win on the road," said head coach Jen Conely. "We've been battling injuries and knew that we needed to band together and be resilient."

Alisha Murphy added a career-high 17 points, while Carolina Rahkonen had 17 points and six rebounds.

Men

MICHIGAN TECH 79, UW-PARKSIDE 55: The Rangers couldn't cool down Michigan Tech and lost a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Houghton, Mich.

The Huskies shot 56.1 percent from the floor and made 13 of 22 three-pointers. Tech went on an 11-1 run in first half to take a double-digit lead and a 21-4 spurt to lead 45-29 at halftime.

Joey St. Pierre led Parkside (10-13, 6-09 GLIAC) with 13 points and had three blocks. Freshman Solomon Oraegbu and Vinson Sigmon Jr. each had nine points while Sigmon Jr. led the team with seven rebounds.

